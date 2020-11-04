The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives $45.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

NYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The New York Times in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get The New York Times alerts:

In other news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $540,212.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,445.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 165,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $7,534,313.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 553,592 shares in the company, valued at $25,166,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,747 shares of company stock worth $15,653,033. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in The New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in The New York Times by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 197,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The New York Times by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $40.57 on Friday. The New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.