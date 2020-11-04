The New York Times (NYT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect The New York Times to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.25 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect The New York Times to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18. The New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NYT. Wolfe Research began coverage on The New York Times in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

In related news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $540,212.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,445.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 165,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $7,534,313.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 553,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,166,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,747 shares of company stock worth $15,653,033 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.