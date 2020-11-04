The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Short Interest Up 15.6% in October

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,700 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 501,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PNTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens increased their price target on The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 276.71.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $90,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $47,867,009.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 45,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,820,152.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,807,324.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,166. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,488,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,091,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,371,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,447,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

