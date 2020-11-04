The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc (SST.L) (SST) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.50 on January 15th

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc (SST.L) (LON:SST) declared a dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SST opened at GBX 872.96 ($11.41) on Wednesday. The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,040 ($13.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $249.62 million and a PE ratio of -38.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 877.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 824.82.

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc (SST.L) Company Profile

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing mainly in smaller Asian quoted companies. It invests mainly in the shares of smaller Asian quoted companies. For investment purposes, the investment region includes China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

