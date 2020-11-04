The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,098 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,084,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $961,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,863 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $918,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,645 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 746.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $564,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869,787 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.72, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.06. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

