The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNLVF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNLVF opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.86. The Unilever Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.