The Voyager Token Price Tops $0.0403 (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. One The Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, AirSwap, Binance and Radar Relay. The Voyager Token has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Voyager Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00074188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00191335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00028845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.01086645 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000174 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000539 BTC.

The Voyager Token Profile

The Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Voyager Token Token Trading

The Voyager Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Binance, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Radar Relay, Bithumb, IDEX, Kyber Network, HitBTC and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.