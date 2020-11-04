The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,122 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 5.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $379,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

DIS opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.21 and its 200-day moving average is $120.14. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

