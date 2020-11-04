The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 32,149 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 16,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 100,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.21 and a 200-day moving average of $120.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a PE ratio of -200.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

