The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Raised by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,022 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 4.1% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,862 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.21 and a 200-day moving average of $120.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a PE ratio of -200.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

