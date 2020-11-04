The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) in a research note published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 860 ($11.24) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) from GBX 1,420 ($18.55) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,156.13 ($15.10).

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,478.50 ($19.32) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.12. The Weir Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 608.60 ($7.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,670.50 ($21.83). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,425.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,177.18.

The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

