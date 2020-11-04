TheStreet Downgrades CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) to D

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.44). CVR Energy had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 1.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVR Energy will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the second quarter worth $72,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CVR Energy by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

