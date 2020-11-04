TheStreet Downgrades EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) to D+

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXFO. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EXFO from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EXFO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. EXFO has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $145.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.30.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). EXFO had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in EXFO by 282.4% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 28,270 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of EXFO by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 37,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EXFO by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 391,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 53,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile communications service providers, web-scale operators, and network equipment. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

