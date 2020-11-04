TheStreet Upgrades Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) to “B-“

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.56. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 88.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter worth about $141,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

