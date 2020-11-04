TheStreet Upgrades Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) to “B”

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE:CTB opened at $36.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $764.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,169,000 after acquiring an additional 103,653 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 841,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,223,000 after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 558,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.4% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 452,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 144,652 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

