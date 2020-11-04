Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.27 Per Share

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.85. William Blair also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

TT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

NYSE TT opened at $141.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.44. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $879,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,109,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,687,000 after buying an additional 357,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,148,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,121,000 after buying an additional 221,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $104,260,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,657,000 after buying an additional 96,055 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $1,230,717.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,163,225.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

