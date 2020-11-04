Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Trane Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.70.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.38.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $141.26 on Monday. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.44.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $522,567.08. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 15,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total value of $1,862,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $879,895,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $104,260,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 662.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,157,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,027 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $77,968,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $72,445,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

