TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TNP.TO) (TSE:TNP) Shares Gap Down to $0.34

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TNP.TO) (TSE:TNP) (NYSE:TAT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.30. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TNP.TO) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $22.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TNP.TO) alerts:

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TNP.TO) (TSE:TNP) (NYSE:TAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TNP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TNP)

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Turkey and Bulgaria. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 4 onshore exploration licenses and 20 onshore production leases covering an area of 436,388 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 10,259 thousand barrels of oil and 2,466 million cubic feet of natural gas located in Turkey, as well as a production concession covering an area of approximately 162,800 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TNP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TNP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.