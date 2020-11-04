TransEnterix (TRXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect TransEnterix to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. TransEnterix has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $4.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Sunday, August 16th.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

