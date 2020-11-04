Trinseo (TSE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Trinseo to post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TSE opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $50.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trinseo from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $136,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

