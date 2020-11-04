Triple-S Management (GTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Triple-S Management has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.80-3.00 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $875.46 million for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

Shares of NYSE:GTS opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $486.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Triple-S Management has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $21.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Triple-S Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

