Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for FTI Consulting in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTI Consulting currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

FCN stock opened at $99.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.05 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 15.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 671.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 34,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,217,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.