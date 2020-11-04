Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for BWX Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the technology company will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.24 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $70.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,362.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $55,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,737.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $470,032 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

