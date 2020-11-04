Truist Securiti Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Inovalon in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Inovalon’s FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $19.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $27.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million.

In other Inovalon news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 4,334 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $108,003.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,654,412.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $144,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and sold 19,336 shares valued at $503,206. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,245,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,969,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 309,120 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 198,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in Inovalon by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,621,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after buying an additional 177,800 shares during the period. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

