Truist Securiti Comments on Avnet, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avnet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. Avnet has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 16.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,965,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,588,000 after purchasing an additional 214,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,241,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,500,000 after purchasing an additional 128,056 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 298.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,116,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,275 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 15.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,519,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,364,000 after purchasing an additional 207,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

