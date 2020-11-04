Truist Securiti Comments on Cimpress plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimpress in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMPR. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barrington Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $82.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.77). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,850,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

