Truist Securiti Comments on Forterra Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Forterra in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Forterra’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 1.75%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Forterra in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Forterra in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Forterra from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

FRTA opened at $14.45 on Monday. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $948.99 million, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69.

In other Forterra news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $128,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $2,566,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 219.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

