Truist Securiti Comments on Matador Resources Co’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 15.93%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $12.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $7.31 on Monday. Matador Resources has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.34, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 4.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Matador Resources by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Matador Resources by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Matador Resources by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

