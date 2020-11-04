Truist Securiti Comments on Valvoline Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valvoline in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VVV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $21.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Valvoline by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Valvoline by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Valvoline by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Valvoline by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $25,902.24. Also, SVP Anthony R. Puckett sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $188,654.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,789 shares of company stock worth $595,550. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.