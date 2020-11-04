Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ducommun in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

DCO opened at $36.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $422.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter valued at about $533,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 57.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 1,093.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 217,699 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 19.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after buying an additional 83,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $96,531.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,794.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

