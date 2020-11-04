Truist Securiti Weighs in on Cerner Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cerner in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cerner’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CERN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $72.45 on Monday. Cerner has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.69.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.8% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

