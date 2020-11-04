TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on TUIFY shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of TUIFY stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. TUI has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TUI will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

