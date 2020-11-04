U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Lowered by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,082 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,870,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,789,000 after purchasing an additional 898,764 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 38.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

