U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $88.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $148.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day moving average is $81.27.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $406,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $135,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

