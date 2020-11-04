Uber Technologies (UBER) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.72) EPS. On average, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $67,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,458,684.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.51.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

