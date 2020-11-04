UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 21.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 348,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,631 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in UDR were worth $11,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 601.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of UDR by 486.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.51 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. UDR’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

