Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 254,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNICY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unicharm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unicharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

UNICY opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Unicharm has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

