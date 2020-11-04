United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives $31.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

United Bankshares stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.41. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Paul Mcnamara purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $49,318.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,945.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

