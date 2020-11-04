Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Insurance in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.89. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Universal Insurance’s FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $400.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $30.79.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.20). Universal Insurance had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $95,711.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,502,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,674,608.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Springer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $117,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 550,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,440,781.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,050 shares of company stock valued at $229,205. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 12.9% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Universal Insurance by 7.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 8.3% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 27,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

