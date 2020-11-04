Universal (UVV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Universal (NYSE:UVV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $315.81 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.99%.

Shares of UVV opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Universal has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Universal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Universal

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

