Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Natalye Paquin Buys 785 Shares

Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Natalye Paquin bought 785 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $12,567.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

UVSP opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $504.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Univest Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Univest Financial Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Univest Financial by 529.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Univest Financial by 277.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 83.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UVSP shares. ValuEngine lowered Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.