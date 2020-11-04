Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UVSP. BidaskClub upgraded Univest Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Univest Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Univest Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $17.27 on Friday. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a market cap of $504.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Univest Financial had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Univest Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after acquiring an additional 165,812 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,797 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 194,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after buying an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

