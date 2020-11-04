Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Short Interest Up 15.9% in October

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 3,840,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. Upwork has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $87.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,558 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $463,564.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,424.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,754 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $56,347.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,341 shares in the company, valued at $140,208.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,037 shares of company stock worth $727,075. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Upwork by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.