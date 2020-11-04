ValuEngine Upgrades Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $37.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.36.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

