Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VNDA. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $11.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $622.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

In other news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $43,508.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,356 shares in the company, valued at $937,194.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,710 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $41,106.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 217.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,268 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $73,000.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.