Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $225.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.63.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

