Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after buying an additional 1,709,779 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 64,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $382,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $171.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $181.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

