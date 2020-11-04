Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Lifted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 29.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71,960 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $25,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.21. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.18.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.