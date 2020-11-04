Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total value of $25,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $274,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,462 shares of company stock worth $5,961,581. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $270.94 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $313.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.49 and a 200-day moving average of $245.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.28.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

