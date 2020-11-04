Venator Materials (VNTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Venator Materials to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. On average, analysts expect Venator Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VNTR opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Venator Materials from $1.40 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.35 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.46.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

